If you still regret missing out on all of the great iPad deals over the holidays, you should jump on this one: Staples is selling the 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage for just $249Remove non-product link, nearly 25 percent off its list price and the best price we've seen.

This iPad comes with all the smarts and functionality you've come to expect over the years, but this latest iteration has a bunch of other features that make it even cooler. An upgrade from the old 9.7-inch display size gives you 10.2 inches of Retina goodness, and compatibility with the full-size Smart Keyboard and 1st-gen Apple Pencil will help you be even more productive.

Support for the new iPadOS 13 makes it even more functional; we previously noted that with these improvements, "you can now fit more on the home screen, multitasking has improved, and you can manage files more effectively." We loved it enough in our review to give it an editor's choice, and at this price, you will too.

[Today's deal: 10.2-inch iPad for $249 at StaplesRemove non-product link]

This story, "The 10.2-inch iPad is back to its Black Friday all-time low" was originally published by Macworld .