Spring Break Deals for 2020

Spring Break Promotions at CheapOair’

Life can be stressful and sometimes you may need to hop on a plane to travel far away to unwind and relax. Depending on where you are traveling from, flights can be costly, which can put a damper on your vacation plans. It’s a great time to book your airline tickets for your Spring Break with CheapOair because you can save $18 on flights with their latest promo code. It is a great discount if you are planning to travel within the US or internationally.’

Marriott’s Spring Break Offers

College students aren’t the only people who take Spring Break vacation. It is an important time for families with children to spend some quality time together. Marriott is offering vacation package deals in many popular locations around the world for your next family outing. You can save up to 20% with these vacation packages that include a round-trip ticket and a 4-night stay in one of their hotels. Here are some locations you can visit for your next Spring Break family vacation:

Walt Disney World Dolphin at Lake Buena Vista, FL

The Royal at Atlantis at Nassau, Bahamas

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort at Vail, CO

Sheraton Universal Hotel at Universal City, CA

Wailea Beach Resort at Wailea, HI

Car Rentals for Spring Break

Spring Break doesn’t always mean you need to travel to another state or a foreign country. You can always create a lifetime of memories for you and your family or friends by taking a road trip. What better way of spending time with your loved ones than by hitting the open road and enjoying the beautiful scenery. If you enjoy nature, you can always stop by the national park and enjoy hiking in between stops. The list of activities you can do on a road trip is endless. If you don’t have a vehicle or prefer not adding any mileage on your car, you can always rely on car rentals. Right now, there are many discounts on car rentals from different brands.’

Expedia’s Exclusive Promo Code

With so many places to visit and numerous activities that you can do, you can save an additional $20 off your next $150 book with the latest Expedia coupon code. Cancun is one of the most popular destinations for college students to travel to during Spring Break. Besides sunbathing by the pool or relaxing on the beach, there are other activities you can enjoy, such as an Isla Mujeres Catamaran tour or a one-day trip to Tulum.’

Sightseeing Pass’s Exclusive Discount

If you are planning to travel to New York for Spring Break, you can apply the exclusive Sightseeing Pass promo code and save 30%. This coupon will be valid until 2/29/2020 so it will be great to use before Sightseeing Pass increases their pricing on 3/2/2020.

You can choose from over 100 major New York City attractions, walking tours, cruises, and bus tours with up to 10-day passes or up to 12 attractions. You can select some top attractions, such as the exclusive One World Observatory, Bronx Zoo, NY Aquarium, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Little Italy walking tour, and many more. Besides saving money, you can also save time by getting fast-track entry to selected attractions and traveling with the hop-on-hop-off tours.’

You can use this promo code on different activities that Expedia has to offer, such as concerts, theme parks, city tours, cruises, Broadway shows, or water parks.’

More Spring Break Deals

You don’t have to spend too much money to have a great time in the upcoming Spring Break. PCWorld offers plenty of ways for you to save on flights, hotels, vacation packages, and activities. Keep checking with PCWorld, as we continue to bring you the most updated Spring Break deals for 2020 and other coupons for top brands and travel gadgets.’