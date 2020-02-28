Deal

Killer Acer deals: Chromebook for $150, Ryzen Windows laptop for $375

Grab a solid deal on Acer laptops today, whether you need Chrome OS or Windows 10.

Contributor, PCWorld |

acer chromebook 14
Acer

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Can you survive with just a Chromebook or do you need the full power of Windows? Either way, there are two Acer laptop deals available that have you covered. Walmart is selling an Acer Chromebook 14 for $150, while Acer’s online retail store has an Acer Swift 3 for just $375.

Both are solid laptops, and if you’re on the hunt for a low-cost portable PC, the decision of which one to get boils down to whether you want Chrome OS or Windows 10.

The Chromebook at Walmart features a 14-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 32GB of onboard storage, and 4GB of RAM. In addition to all the web browsing that Chromebooks were built for, the Acer Chromebook 14 can also run apps from the Android Play Store, and Linux apps if you like. We’d prefer to see a 1080p-resolution display, but for just $150 we’ll take it.

If Chrome OS/Android apps/Linux isn’t your thing, there’s also a Windows notebook available for cheap. The Swift 3 features a four core, eight thread Ryzen 5 3500U Zen+ APU. It has a base clock of 2.1GHz and a boost to 3.7GHz. It’s also rocking 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The display is 14 inches and has 1080p resolution. It’s packed with a card reader, ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. For ports, it’s rocking one USB 2.0, two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1, and one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. That’s a great amount of value for less than $400.

[Today’s deals: Acer Chromebook 14 for $150 at Walmart, Acer Swift 3 for $375 at Acer.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes