Keep your phone in the green with this crazy low Anker power bank deal

If your smartphone or tablet is constantly running out of juice when you're away from an outlet, today's deal will solve that problem: Amazon is selling Anker's 10,000mAh PowerCore Lite portable charger for $16Remove non-product link after you clip the coupon in the product listing. That’s more than 50 percent off its $34 MSRP and several dollars cheaper than its previous all-time low.

This power bank has a USB-C power input as well as a micro USB port if you don’t have a USB-C charger handy, but charges devices using standard USB-A. It's also packing PowerIQ, the company’s fast-charging technology that figures out how much power your device can handle to tank it up quickly. It also supports a trickle charging mode for powering up smaller devices like earbuds that often cause problems for power banks.

Anker says you'll get more than two full charges of an iPhone 8, X, or Galaxy S9, so newer phones with bigger batteries will probably get closer to two charges before it needs to be refilled. That's still pretty great, and at this price, you really can't go wrong.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000mAh charger for $16 at AmazonRemove non-product link]