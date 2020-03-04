Deal

Keep your phone in the green with this crazy low Anker power bank deal

Get yourself a solid 10,000mAh charger for just $16 today at Amazon.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ankerpowercorelite
Anker

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If your smartphone or tablet is constantly running out of juice when you're away from an outlet, today's deal will solve that problem: Amazon is selling Anker's 10,000mAh PowerCore Lite portable charger for $16 after you clip the coupon in the product listing. That’s more than 50 percent off its $34 MSRP and several dollars cheaper than its previous all-time low.

This power bank has a USB-C power input as well as a micro USB port if you don’t have a USB-C charger handy, but charges devices using standard USB-A. It's also packing PowerIQ, the company’s fast-charging technology that figures out how much power your device can handle to tank it up quickly. It also supports a trickle charging mode for powering up smaller devices like earbuds that often cause problems for power banks.

Anker says you'll get more than two full charges of an iPhone 8, X, or Galaxy S9, so newer phones with bigger batteries will probably get closer to two charges before it needs to be refilled. That's still pretty great, and at this price, you really can't go wrong.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000mAh charger for $16 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes