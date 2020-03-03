HP's fantastic Spectre x360 15t convertible laptop is $400 off

HP’s offering a jaw-dropper of a price drop today on a touchable version of its HP Spectre x360 15t—a 2-in-1 convertible laptop we tested and absolutely adored. The popular notebook is just $1050 right now on HP.comRemove non-product link. That’s still a lot of cheddar, but it’s $400 lower than the sticker price. Amazon sells a similar refurbished model for nearly the same price.

We loved the HP Spectre x360 15t when we reviewed it last July, showering the laptop with a stellar 4.5-star rating and an Editors’ Choice Award. We really like the keyboard, and overall performance was fantastic for everyday use. It is a little heavy, but it’s still just under 5 pounds making it not as atrocious as other choices.

This laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K WLED display powered by an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, paired with a quad-core, eight thread 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U CPU with a boost up to 4.6GHz. That’s an 8th-gen Intel processor, and 10th-generation chips are now available, but it’s still screaming fast.

The on-sale version of the HP Spectre x360 15t rounds things out with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. This laptop will perform very well with this setup. You also get a free trial of Microsoft Office and McAfee LiveSafe.

While the display is probably great as-is, for $150 you can upgrade the screen to an absolutely wonderful AMOLED display with “rich, saturated and accurate color,” per our review. If you have the spare cash, we highly recommend splurging on it. “You won’t be sorry choosing this AMOLED display,” we said.

And you definitely won’t be sorry picking up this fantastic laptop at such a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: HP Spectre x360 15t for $1050 at HP.com.Remove non-product link]