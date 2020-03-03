Learn how to write pro-level digital content for less than $40

In the age of digital marketing, having a good-looking website is great, but it's not nearly enough to ensure your business survives through the quarter. If you want to grow your business and reel in the customers you need to survive, then understanding the nuts and bolts behind digital copywriting is a must.

No matter which industry you're in, being able to create compelling written content across all of your channels can play a pivotal role in turning leads that would otherwise bounce off your landing pages into valuable, paying customers. If you could use a little work in this area, then The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is exactly what you need.

This convenient and affordably priced package, now only $38.99, includes eleven beginner-friendly courses that show you how to write digital content like a pro. It covers important topics such as business writing, how to craft content for a web-based audience, as well as how to find success as a freelancer if you want to go that route. It’s the fast and flexible way to get the training you’ll need without having to invest hundreds in college classes.

The instructors leading these courses are the real deal, too. You'll first learn from Alan Sharpe, a 30-year veteran copywriter who has shared his copywriting wisdom through everything from conference workshops and classes to trade journal articles and even his own books.

Covering the collection's WordPress training is instructor Danny Liu, a seasoned 15-year career technologist, who has experience leading high-performance teams to deliver quality digital products. Liu will show you the quick and simple way to create a pro-level WordPress site that not only promotes your brand but can also scale along with it as your business grows.

Learning from both of these pros, you'll get up to speed with what it takes to create winning digital content online.

The courses in this bundle are delivered entirely online. That means there are absolutely no schedules to remember or classes to attend. Simply log in when you have a few moments and learn at your convenience. You’ll also enjoy lifetime access to the content, so there are no deadlines either. Just take your time and go at your own pace without taking on any added stresses.

Rely on e-commerce for success? Then enrollment is a must. Pay just $38.99 for lifetime access to The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle and save over 90 percent off the regular value of this training right now.

The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle - $38.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.