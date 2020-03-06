Prep for a lucrative IT career with this $50 CompTIA training bundle

The job market for IT professionals is lucrative yet competitive. To set yourself apart, you’ll need to possess industry-respected certifications from organizations that employers can trust. But earning those kinds of credentials isn’t exactly easy, nor is it usually cheap, that is until The Master CompTIA Training Bundle hit the scene.

The Master CompTIA Training Bundle offers a flexible and cost-effective method of certification exam prep, allowing students to skip the usually mundane classroom sessions. It includes over 200 hours worth of content that shows students the ins and outs of things like network management, computer maintenance, cloud based infrastructure, mobile technologies, and much more. You can then apply what you’ve learned to prepare for—and ace—a number of well regarded certification exams from the premier industry organization CompTIA.

CompTIA, for the uninitiated, is less frequently referred to as the Computing Technology Industry Association. It’s a nonprofit organization that offers baseline testing for IT professionals, thereby helping ensure those working in the industry meet minimal skill requirements. And having one of their certifications can pay big dividends, as two of their certifications ranked among the 15 top-paying IT certifications in the United States from Global Knowledge's 2019 IT Skills and Salary Report.

What makes The Master CompTIA Training Bundle especially effective is that it puts the power of learning back into the students’ hands. You won’t be expected to attend any classes or adhere to any schedules with this package. Just log in and train at your convenience, morning, noon, or night. And, since the courses are accessible for life, there are no deadlines either, which is perfect for anyone who doesn’t normally thrive in a classroom environment.

The bottom line is that, without certifications, you’ll be fighting an uphill battle trying to secure a job in any IT field. But earning a credential doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Just dive into The Master CompTIA Training Bundle, discounted temporarily to $49.99, and give yourself the power to control your own destiny.

