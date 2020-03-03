Supersize your storage in Amazon's one-day blowout on drives, SD cards, and USB sticks

Storage. It’s what’s for data. Today, you can get a fantastic deal on hard drives, SSDs, SD cards, and more with Amazon’s one-day sale on SanDisk and WD storageRemove non-product link. The prices end just before midnight on Wednesday.

We’ve sifted through the dozens of available deals to find our top three picks from the sale.

Gamers will want to take a good look at the 500GB WD Black P50 Game Drive for $130. That’s $50 off the usual price. This speedy, gamer-focused external SSD works with Xbox One, PS4, Mac, and PC.

Next up, we have the 6TB WD MyCloud personal cloud storage drive for $180 instead of $220. This drive acts as a personal home server that you can also access over the Internet via WD’s My Cloud mobile app, or the My Cloud website. It also has a Dropbox-like cloud sync feature allowing you to have continual access to certain files from your PC. The best part? All based on hardware in your possession, rather than relying on third-party servers.

Finally, for the NAS types, the WD Red 4TB 3.5-inch NAS drive is just $90 instead of $117.

There are tons of other deals out there today. In fact, there are so many, Amazon had to put this one-day sale on two pages—and they’re not all for PCs alone. You can get deals on a variety of WD Red capacities, thumb drives, and SD cards galore, plus a few more SSDs.

