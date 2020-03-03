Deal

Supersize your storage in Amazon's one-day blowout on drives, SD cards, and USB sticks

Amazon's one-day sale on SanDisk and WD gear has deals for SD cards, thumb drives, SSDs, and more.

Contributor, PCWorld |

wdblackp50
WD

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Storage. It’s what’s for data. Today, you can get a fantastic deal on hard drives, SSDs, SD cards, and more with Amazon’s one-day sale on SanDisk and WD storage. The prices end just before midnight on Wednesday.

We’ve sifted through the dozens of available deals to find our top three picks from the sale.

Gamers will want to take a good look at the 500GB WD Black P50 Game Drive for $130. That’s $50 off the usual price. This speedy, gamer-focused external SSD works with Xbox One, PS4, Mac, and PC.

Next up, we have the 6TB WD MyCloud personal cloud storage drive for $180 instead of $220. This drive acts as a personal home server that you can also access over the Internet via WD’s My Cloud mobile app, or the My Cloud website. It also has a Dropbox-like cloud sync feature allowing you to have continual access to certain files from your PC. The best part? All based on hardware in your possession, rather than relying on third-party servers.

Finally, for the NAS types, the WD Red 4TB 3.5-inch NAS drive is just $90 instead of $117.

There are tons of other deals out there today. In fact, there are so many, Amazon had to put this one-day sale on two pages—and they’re not all for PCs alone. You can get deals on a variety of WD Red capacities, thumb drives, and SD cards galore, plus a few more SSDs.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s one-day SanDisk and WD storage sale.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes