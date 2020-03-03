Sony's best-in-class noise-canceling headphones hit an all-time low

Good noise-cancelling headphones can help you shut out all the distracting, annoying sounds of the world and create your own little personal bubble, complete with a personal soundtrack. Of course, many of the best pairs can get pretty expensive, but today, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are back to their all-time low of $278 on Amazon, well below its usual $350 list price.

We gave Sony’s luxurious headphones 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award when we tested them, and they reign as our pick for the best noise-cancelling headset.

[ Want more great deals? Check out TechConnect, our home for the best tech deals, all hand-picked by the PCWorld, Macworld and TechHive editors. ] “Sony now offers the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can buy,” we said. “Your move, Bose.”

These premium headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to your device and promise up to 30 hours of battery life on a charge, or up to five hours of battery on a 10-minute quick charge, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice mid-day. Built-in Alexa allows you to navigate through music, make searches, and more, with a one-touch button and voice control. You can also summon Google Assistant or Siri with a touch, depending on the phone you’ve paired.

These cans are smart too. “Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control is something special,” we said. “When this mode is selected, the headphones monitor your level of activity and automatically choose the appropriate noise-cancelling profile... Sony’s headphones not only delivered a great listening experience—even at low volume—but I was always able to maintain situational awareness.”

We also loved the Sony WX-1000XM3’s excellent powered audio quality, supreme comfort, and easy-to use app, even at full price. At today’s price, they’re still a splurge—best-in-class quality is never cheap—but they’ll break the bank far less than usual.

[Today’s deal: Sony noise-cancelling headphones on Amazon for $278]

