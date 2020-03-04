Train to become an in-demand project manager for just $60

Having an outstanding product isn't enough to thrive as a business in 2020. In order to achieve and maintain success, an operation has to produce their product as efficiently and economically as possible.

That's where project managers come into play. Trained in the ways of cutting costs and boosting efficiency on an operational scale, these professionals are the lifeblood of modern businesses, ant their compensation reflects that.

If you want a rock solid introduction to this lucrative field but would rather avoid heavy classroom schedules and expensive tuition fees, then The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle makes for a great alternative.

Ideal for students who need to budget their time and money, this package includes 150 hours of beginner-friendly content that exposes the foundations of project management while introducing students to popular methodologies like Agile and Six Sigma. While a project management credential isn’t included, you can apply this training upon completion to earn industry respected certifications so it can even help you to secure employment.

Students will reap the best of both worlds with this bundle. They’ll get the quality of training you'd come to expect in a classroom but enjoy the ability to learn on their own time. The courses are delivered via the web so there are no schedules to stick to and, since you can access them for life, there’s no rush to complete them either.

When you consider the expense normally associated with post-secondary education, choosing this package becomes even easier. The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle is currently discounted by 93 percent to just $59.99 so it’s easy to afford no matter what kind of budgetary constraints you’re dealing with.

The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle - $59.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.