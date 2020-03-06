Save up to $450 off these refurbished HP Spectre x360 laptops

Technology is pretty darned expensive. So, any time we find an opportunity to save money on top-tier devices, we feel compelled to bring it to your attention. That’s why we’re pleased to highlight these two deals on certified refurbished Spectre x360 laptops from HP that’ll save you as much as $450 off the original sticker price.

Spectre x360 laptops are perfect for professionals, students, and everyone in between. No matter what kind of work you do, you’ll absolutely crush it with one of these quality notebooks. And don’t let that ‘refurbished’ label scare you off, either. Each model has been carefully inspected, cleaned, and repackaged to work just like it’s minty fresh from the factory. Plus they each come with, at minimum, a 90-day warranty so there’s pretty much no risk.

Up for grabs are two different models. The HP Spectre x360 15 inch laptop, which is armed with a powerful 8th Gen Core i7 processor, will make fast work of all your most complex tasks. It features a gorgeous display, 256GB of SSD storage, and it boasts up to 15 hours of run time on a single charge. Brand new, you could expect to pay around $1,700 for this model but, take advantage of this offer, and you’ll get it for just $1,249.99.

Or, if you are looking for something that’s a little more modest, choose this Spectre x360 13 inch model. Similar to the aforementioned unit, this one, too, features a powerful Core i7 processor, ample file storage, and long battery life. It’s a bit smaller and a couple of years older, however, so that’s where the extra savings come into play. Brand new you’d have to pay $1,300 to purchase this model but, with this limited-time offer, you’ll secure it for just $1,099.99.

Why pay full price when you don’t have to? By shopping refurbished, you'll save hundreds now on these certified refurbished HP Spectre x360 laptop computers, and, as an added bonus, you'll be mitigating your impact on the growing global e-waste issue by giving a used laptop a second lease on life. Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these offers, however, because they’ll only be available while supplies last.

