If you're sick of stumbling around your house in the dark, you'll know that night lights aren't just for kids. Whether you're using them to keep the kids' monsters at bay or light your own way, today you can get a four-pack of night lights on the cheap, with an on-page coupon for Eufy's Lumi night lights bringing them down to $10.79 from a list price of $13.49 on Amazon.

These plug-in nightlights are energy-conscious, only turning on when it's dark. Eufy says it only costs $0.30 a year to run them, averaging 12 hours per day of runtime. Their soft lighting prevents annoying, harsh light in the dark of the night, providing a gentle illumination. In addition, their compact size allows you to still use the bottom outlet when the nightlight is plugged in.

These nightlights average a stellar 4.6 stars out of 5 across nearly 4,000 user reviews.

[Today's deal: Eufy Lumi nightlight four-pack from Amazon for $10.79]

This story, "Brighten every room with 4 automatic Lumi night lights for $11" was originally published by TechHive .