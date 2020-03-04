The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs are our pick for the best color LED smart bulb for their simplicity and longevity, but they're also among the most expensive. Not today. Dell is selling the Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit for just $120Remove non-product link and you get a free $50 gift card with it. That's already a fantastic price, but the bonus gift card brings to an insanely low price.

This starter kit comes with three color bulbs as well as a dimmer switch and the Philips Hue Bridge, so you can get connected right away. Once your bulbs are online, you'll be able to use your mobile device to control your lights from anywhere. In our review, we gave these bulbs 4.5 stars out of 5, noting their excellent color range and easy setup as reasons to buy. (Just note: These bulbs do not support Bluetooth and Zigbee and need a hub to operate.)

The starter kit generally sells for around $150, so this is a great deal even before the additional gift card. Just note: Dell says the gift card will arrive within 20 days of the ship date and expires in 90 days

[Today's deal: Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit and $50 Dell Promo eGift Card for $119.98 from DellRemove non-product link]

This story, "Save big on this Hue color bulb kit and get a free $50 Dell gift card" was originally published by TechHive .