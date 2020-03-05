Pump up the jam with this one-day sale on wireless speakers and earbuds

The calendar might say March, but here at PCWorld we're already thinking of pool parties, beach days, and barbecues. And today's deal is perfect for that: Amazon is running a one-day sale on DOSS wireless Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, with many selections at all-time low prices. Here are our top picks from the sale:

First up, we’ve got the Doss SoundBox for $20Remove non-product link, down 50 percent from its $40 list price. This speaker features capacitive touch controls, and it’s rocking two 6W drivers. For connections, it has Bluetooth 4.0, and the 2200mAh battery will apparently provide up to 12 hours of playtime at 75 percent volume. The $20 sale price is for the white version only, though you can get the pink version for a few dollars more at $23.

Next, we have the Doss Icon true wireless earbuds for $34Remove non-product link, down from $50 and a new all-time low. These earbuds don’t have a wire connecting them, touch controls, and passive noise canceling. They also have an IPX5 rating, which means they can resist water projected by a nozzle. In other words, there’s no problem getting rained on or hit by a sprinkler, but don’t drop them in the pool.

Finally, the Doss E-go II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25Remove non-product linkinstead of $40, also an all-time low. They have a built-in mic, a 12W driver, 12-hours of playtime, and an IPX6 rating. The latter feature means they can resist more powerful water jets than an IPX5-rated device.

There are a few other speakers discounted as well, so be sure to check out the entire saleRemove non-product link