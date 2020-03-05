Logitech's virtually flawless G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse gets a rare discount

If you ask us, Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed Wireless is hands-down the best gaming mouse on the market–wireless or otherwise. But its excellence doesn’t come cheap. Right now, however, Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless for $130, good for $20 off its usual price. This mouse pretty much never goes on sale, so if you’re interested, jump on it now.

The best thing about the Lightspeed is how little things have changed from the already excellent wired versions. “Logitech’s managed to reproduce the mouse people know and love,” we said in our review, “but ditch the cord and bring it in at a more appealing weight.”

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed features the same 11-button layout with tilt wheel and the dual-mode scroll. It’s also packing a 16,000 adjustable DPI, adjustable weights for a more customized feel, and, of course, it’s compatible with Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting.

The battery will last about 48 hours with the lights on, or 60 hours with it disabled. If you don’t want to be bothered with the batteries, consider picking the Powerplay Wireless Charging System for about $120. That’s also pricey, but it’s worth it for a wild mousepad infused with wireless charging capabilities that can keep your batteries topped up as you use the mouse. It’s not required to use the fantastic G502 Lightspeed, however.

