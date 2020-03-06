Learn to code for $25 or less with this month's Humble Bundle

You’ve always wanted to learn how to code, but you haven’t been sure where to start. Today, you can fix that. The Humble Learn to Code Bundle can get you started at coding with instruction from Zenva Academy for as little as $1 or as much as $25. The deal lasts for most of the month of March.

As usual, there are three tiers to the Humble Bundle. The $1 starter tier features introductory courses on HTML, CSS, Python, Game Development with Unity, and Java development for Android.

If you chip in more than the average payment—currently at $17.48—you’ll unlock courses for how to get started on JavaScript, the NumPy library for Python, the Pandas library for Python, how to get data from Python APIs, 3D game development with Unity, building a role-playing game with Phaser 3, an HTML5 framework, the Kotlin programming language for Android development, and a beginner’s course on iOS app development.

Phew.

Finally, if you pay for the full package at $25, you add beginner courses on responsive web design, JavaScript and Vue.js, web scraping using Python and Beautiful Soup, beginner’s SQL, Python Data Visualization, more RPG development, more game development, an intro to creating a first-person shooter game, and further work with Phaser 3.

That’s a lot of coding knowledge packed into one heck of a bundle, and it’s going for one heck of a price.

[Today’s deal: Humble Learn to Code Bundle.]