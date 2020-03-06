Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is down to an outrageous $99 today

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $100 at B&H Photo Video today.

Ding-dong! Guess who’s at the door again? That’s right it’s another Ring Video Doorbell 2 sale price, and this one is beyond ridiculous. B&H Photo Video is selling the Ring 2 for $99–50 percent off the MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen at a big-name retailer.

The Ring 2 features 1080p video capture, night vision, and a 160-degree field of view, and gives you the option of sticking it up or connecting the doorbell to your existing wiring. We really liked the Ring 2 in our review, praising it for its better motion sensors and simple Wi-Fi setup, and awarding it 4 stars and an editor's choice. We also named it the best battery-powered video doorbell you can buy.

If you're wary about buying a Ring doorbell due to the recent privacy controversy, the company has addressed some of those concerns with a new Control Center in the app and by mandating two-factor authentication on all accounts. Also, Ring has shut down the third-party trackers it was using in its Android app and will offer a way to opt out.

With those changes and this price, we think the Ring doorbell deserves a spot on your front door. 

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 at B&H Photo Video]

This story, "The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is down to an outrageous $99 today" was originally published by TechHive.

