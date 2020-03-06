Amazon's attentive, engaging Echo Dot Kids Edition is over 40% off

We've said that the Echo Dot Kids Edition "makes for an attentive and surprisingly engaging companion," keeping kids busy with hands-on (but hands-free) activities and skills. And today, you can get one for $40 from WootRemove non-product link, a massive discount from its $70 list price.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition, which we gave 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award in our review, brings all the smarts you can expect from the Echo Dot in a rainbow or blue kid-friendly package. Kids can hear stories and music, call people on their approved lists, and a whole lot more with just the sound of their voice. You can also set parental controls to limit the content your kids can access, set time limits, and more. An included one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited give you access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, games, music, and skills.

“Entertaining without becoming disruptive, educational without veering into boring territory, the Echo Dot Kids Edition managed to keep my easily distracted second-grader engaged but rarely spun her into a frenzy, while letting me control how and when she could play with her new digital friend,” our review happily declared.

Easy to set up and even easier to use, this is a solid way to get your kids their own sweet smart speaker. And at today's price, it's a deal that can't be beat.

