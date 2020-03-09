The MacBook deals keep on rollin’ in and today we've got the best one yet, especially if you like gold: Best Buy is selling the 2019 MacBook Air in the gold color with 128GB storage for $850Remove non-product link (silver and space gray are all on sale for $50 more). That’s a whopping $250 below the Apple Store price and the best price we've ever see in any color.

When we reviewed the MacBook Air after its redesign in 2018, we named it as our top pick as the best lightweight choice for a Mac and that hasn't changed. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 13.3-inch screen with Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It’s also packing two Thunderbolt 3 ports with a USB Type-C fitting, and Apple says it should have up to 12 hours of battery life.

This version of the Air still has Apple's much-maligned butterfly keyboard, but Apple has refined it a bit with a new membrane that is better at noise dampening and resisting dust. However, it's still part of the Keyboard Service Program, so if you experience issues, Apple will repair it for free.

Overall, the MacBook Air is a great machine for most people and at this price it’s hard to go wrong.

[Today’s deal: 2019 MacBook Air in gold for $850 at Best BuyRemove non-product link]

This story, "The ultra-portable MacBook Air is down to a ridiculous $850 today" was originally published by Macworld .