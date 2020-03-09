This 1080p mini dash cam is only $26 today

Dash cams will train an extra eye on your car, whether it’s on the road or in a parking lot. Looking to try out one for cheap? Today on Amazon, you can grab a Toguard mini dash cam for $26.39 with an on-page couponRemove non-product link, bringing it down from a list price of $33.

This mini dash cam can adjust to hit the perfect angle for your windshield, while a 1080p recording quality ensures you’ll get high-quality recordings if an incident occurs. Loop recording helps keep your storage space from getting full, overwriting older files, but it will lock in recordings when an incident is detected to keep them from getting erased. Motion detection will record 10 seconds when activated, while a built-in parking monitor keeps an eye out while your car is parked. On top of all this, this mini dash cam averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 800 user ratings on Amazon.

We’ve done some pretty extensive testing for dash cams, and if you’re looking for some top-of-the-line options, be sure to check out our full rundown of the best dash cams. However, you may notice that many of these top choices cost well over $100, with several in the $200 or $300 range. So if you’re looking for a budget option that will get the job done, today’s sub-$30 price is an awesome pick.

