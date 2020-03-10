Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 128: Next-gen Radeon RDNA2 details revealed, inside the future of power supplies

BEHOLD, THE FUTURE

The Full Nerd
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about the future of graphics cards, and the future of power supplies.

We kick things off talking about all the details that AMD revealed about its next-gen RDNA2 Radeon architecture during the company’s Financial Analyst Day. Ray tracing and roadmaps and massive 50 percent performance-per-watt increases, oh my! Brad also dives into how the introduction of new compute-focused CDNA GPUs could level up Radeon gaming. The backbone of next-gen GeForce GPUs could be revealed soon, too. It’s been a busy week.

Then we dive into the future of power supplies. Gordon’s spent the last few months sniffing around the revolutionary new ATX12VO spec that moves several functions from your power supply to your motherboard, condensing the main connector down to a svelte 10 pins in the process. Why? How? When? Who? We spoke to Intel, motherboard makers, and PSU vendors to bring you the inside scoop.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 128 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

