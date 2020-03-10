The Full Nerd ep. 128: Next-gen Radeon RDNA2 details revealed, inside the future of power supplies

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about the future of graphics cards, and the future of power supplies.

We kick things off talking about all the details that AMD revealed about its next-gen RDNA2 Radeon architecture during the company’s Financial Analyst Day. Ray tracing and roadmaps and massive 50 percent performance-per-watt increases, oh my! Brad also dives into how the introduction of new compute-focused CDNA GPUs could level up Radeon gaming. The backbone of next-gen GeForce GPUs could be revealed soon, too. It’s been a busy week.

Then we dive into the future of power supplies. Gordon’s spent the last few months sniffing around the revolutionary new ATX12VO spec that moves several functions from your power supply to your motherboard, condensing the main connector down to a svelte 10 pins in the process. Why? How? When? Who? We spoke to Intel, motherboard makers, and PSU vendors to bring you the inside scoop.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

