If you’ve ever wanted an Apple Watch but even the bargain basement Apple Series 3 prices have kept you away, today might be the day to act. Amazon's Woot outlet is selling refurbished Wi-Fi only Apple Watch Series 2 models for a penny under $150 (42mm)Remove non-product link, easily the cheapest price you're going to find this side of eBay. Several color combinations are already sold out, so head over to check out what's available.

For comparison, Apple sells the 42mm Series 3 watch for $230, though the Series 3 has a faster processor and an altimeter for tracking elevation. However, Woot warns buyers that while these watches have been refurbished to ensure that they are in full working condition, they might have some scratches and dents. We've found the Apple Watch to hold up extremely well to daily use, so the cosmetic issues are likely minimal. Also, Woot offers a 90-day warranty with these watches.

In our 2016 review, we gave the Apple Watch Series 2 4 stars and praised its fitness capaibilties and speed. Newer watches will be faster, of course, but you'll be able to load the newest version of watchOS 6, which includes new Calculator and Voice Memos apps as well as the ability to download apps without an iPhone.

The sale prices end around midnight or as long as supplies last. Given that this is an Apple product at a crazy discount, however, we wouldn’t count on these watches lasting that long.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 for $150 at WootRemove non-product link]

This story, "These used Apple Watch Series 2 models are less than $150 today" was originally published by Macworld .