Anker's one-day charger sale is brimming with all-time low prices

There are two things you don’t want to be caught out with: a phone with no charge and paying a high price for recharging that phone’s battery. Today, Anker has you covered on both those issues. The popular mobile accessories maker is throwing a one-day sale on charges and cables today on Amazon. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to find our three favorite picks.

First up, we’ve got Anker 3-in-1 multi-device wireless charging station for $30. That’s $20 off the usual price and the all-time low. This bundle features Anker’s wireless charging station with two USB-A ports on the back with another 12 watts of total charging output. It also comes with a 36W DC adapter.

If you need more versatile charging capabilities of the more stationary variety, there’s a power strip and surge protector with USB output for $16 instead of $23, another all-time low. This power strip has three standard AC power outlets, as well as three standard USB ports with a total output of 18W.

Finally, we’ve got the Anker PowerCore 26800 portable charger for $37.49, down from $60 and yet another all-time low. This power bank features three USB charging ports with Anker’s PowerIQ to charge your device as quickly as possible. There are also two micro-USB ports for input. Anker says when you double up the input the battery can go from zero to fully recharged within 6 hours.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Anker Charging Accessories on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
