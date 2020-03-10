Anker's one-day charger sale is brimming with all-time low prices

There are two things you don’t want to be caught out with: a phone with no charge and paying a high price for recharging that phone’s battery. Today, Anker has you covered on both those issues. The popular mobile accessories maker is throwing a one-day sale on charges and cables today on AmazonRemove non-product link. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to find our three favorite picks.

First up, we’ve got Anker 3-in-1 multi-device wireless charging station for $30. That’s $20 off the usual price and the all-time low. This bundle features Anker’s wireless charging station with two USB-A ports on the back with another 12 watts of total charging output. It also comes with a 36W DC adapter.

If you need more versatile charging capabilities of the more stationary variety, there’s a power strip and surge protector with USB output for $16 instead of $23, another all-time low. This power strip has three standard AC power outlets, as well as three standard USB ports with a total output of 18W.

Finally, we’ve got the Anker PowerCore 26800 portable charger for $37.49, down from $60 and yet another all-time low. This power bank features three USB charging ports with Anker’s PowerIQ to charge your device as quickly as possible. There are also two micro-USB ports for input. Anker says when you double up the input the battery can go from zero to fully recharged within 6 hours.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Anker Charging Accessories on Amazon.Remove non-product link]