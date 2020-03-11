Grab this super-fast 144hz FreeSync Acer monitor for just $150 today

Even if your wallet isn't ready to make the jump to a 4K display, you can still upgrade your gaming with a refresh rate. Which brings us to today's deal: Amazon is selling a 23.6-inch Acer 1080p gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate for $150Remove non-product link, 25 percent off its MSRP and the lowest price we've seen all year.

The Acer KG241Q is a TN panel with a 1ms response time, as well as that fast refresh rate. This is a FreeSync display, and AMD says FreeSync works up to 75Hz and not the full 144Hz. That’s a bummer if you’re looking to use FreeSync to the max, but 75Hz is still faster than most monitors. Besides, you can still see benefits by bumping up your frame rates beyond 75Hz.

Beyond the basic specs, this monitor has one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports–FreeSync is over HDMI only. You also get a snazzy stand with the display, and Acer included its VisionCare feature that is supposed to reduce eye strain and offer “a more comfortable viewing experience.”

[Today’s deal: Acer KG241Q 23.6-inch FreeSync display for $150 on AmazonRemove non-product link]