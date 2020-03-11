Deal

Backup your digital life with these juicy external drive deals

Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples all have some awesome deals on external hard drives today.

Today is the day to backup your PCs. We've found a crop of enticing deals on external hard drives at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. Each drive comes in varying capacities with more than enough room for your stuff.

First, let’s start with a 12TB WD Easystore desktop hard drive for $180 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $100 off the sticker price, and nearly the same price Amazon charges for a smaller 10TB WD external drive. With 12TB you can back up your PC and even use the extra room for a sizable Plex server. This is a desktop external drive, meaning it requires its own power source instead of running off a USB port.

Next, we step down in size to the 8TB Seagate Expansion Desktop for $120. That breaks down to $15 per terabyte—just like the WD at Best Buy. This is another desktop external hard drive, and it also has a whole lot of space for your files.

Finally, for those with more modest means or people who want something more portable, Staples has a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim for $45 with coupon code 17248. This is a generic Staples coupon code that gives you a $15 discount if you buy something for $60 or more. This drive is marked at $59.99, so you’ll have to throw in a packet of pens or something cheap to get the deal.

Whatever your backup needs, today’s external hard drive deals offers something for everyone.

