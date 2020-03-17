Learn how to design your own electronics for just $75

We're living in the midst of an electronics revolution. With the rise of DIY electronics platforms like Arduino and Raspberry Pi, virtually anyone can make their own tech creations. If you want to unleash your inner tinkerer, the 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle, is a resource for those just starting out.

The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle includes $480 worth of education, offering an ideal introduction to the world of electronics. It’s beginner friendly, affords a flexibility not found in traditional learning environments, and is priced low so it fits practically any budget. If you’ve ever wanted to find out what electronics are all about without having to make a big commitment, then this opportunity fits the bill.

The bundle includes nine courses — and two e-books — that introduce students to both the Raspberry Pi microcomputer and the Arduino electronics prototyping platform. For the uninitiated, these devices are extremely popular with beginners and DIY’ers, so they’re fairly easy to find and available at affordable prices. Upon completion, students will have learned real world skills that could be easily transferred to more advanced learning opportunities such as how to build a remote controlled car and mine cryptocurrencies.

What really sets this bundle apart is its flexibility. The courses are delivered via the web, so there are no actual classroom sessions to attend. You simply log into the courses and access the materials at your leisure using either a desktop computer or a mobile device. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, you’re free to go at your own pace. Learn it all as quickly or slowly as you please.

At a time when post-secondary education is considered so rigid and expensive, it’s nice to come across an opportunity that puts the needs of the student first. Get a beginner’s introduction to electronics with The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle, temporarily offered at 84 percent off the regular price, just $74.99.

