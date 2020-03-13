Beef up your home office with Logitech's marvelous MX Master 3 for 25% off

If you’re working at home and aiming to up your productivity, jump over to Staples. You can pick-up the Logitech MX Master 3 productivity mouse for $75Remove non-product link with the checkout code 55269 and a filler item. The Staples code is a generic $25 off coupon for a $100 purchase, while the mouse is $99.99, so you’ll need to throw in a packet of pens or something to hit that $100 benchmark.

It’s worth jumping through that extra hoop. We adored the Logitech MX Master 3, showering it with a stellar 4.5-star rating and our PCWorld Editors’ Choice award.

“The MX Master 3... raises the bar, transforming the mouse from a simple input device to a multi-function tool that can dramatically enhance productivity,” we said.

This highly customizable mouse features an awesome ergonomic design and Logitech’s “MagSpeed Electromagnetic” scrolling, which means you can scroll faster based on how much force you put on the machined-steel scrolling wheel. That does take some getting used to, however. As we said in our review, “Without the click-and-bump tactile feedback…it felt like things could reel out of control quickly.”

The Logitech MX Master 3 also excels if you have several PCs, regardless if you’re running Windows, macOS, or Linux. Using Logitech Flow, you can seamlessly move between multiple computers and even drag files and folders between them. That’s a fantastic feature—especially if you’re moving files from your personal system to your work machine in a home office.

