If you’ve suddenly found yourself spending a lot more time at home, you might also find that the paltry port array on many modern laptops and MacBooks just don’t cut it for heavy use. Don’t chuck that mouse and external drive in the garbage just yet, though. Turn one port into five with Anker’s USB-C Hub for $18, down from the usual $24.

This hub features two standard USB 3.0 ports, SD and microSD card readers, an HDMI port, and a USB-C cable that connects the whole thing to your device. The HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz, as well as 1080p at 60Hz. Anker also packed the hub with an “electromagnetic interference shield” to stop Wi-Fi from messing with its operation. It’s nice and portable, too.

The one downside is that Anker says this hub is not recommended for charging devices, so you’ll need an external battery or just a regular old wall adapter for your phone.

In addition to the hub, you get a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty.

This story, "Anker's $18 USB-C hub turns one port into five" was originally published by Macworld .