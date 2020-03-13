Celebrate Pi Day Savings at Microsoft

Calculate Your Pi Day Savings at Microsoft

Every year on March 14th, people all across the country celebrate Pi Day as a fun way to signify the first 3 digits of the mathematical constant. This also happens to be a great time to check out a number of special sales around the web. This year in particular, Microsoft is celebrating by launching a Pi Day sale on just about everything including Surface computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and other tech accessories. With these daily coupons from PCWorld, you can make certain you won’t miss out on any savings.

Over 31.4% off select desktops and gaming PCs

Whatever your tech need is, Microsoft has a product design with you in mind. From cutting-edge touchscreen devices like the Surface Pro to no-frills business laptops, Microsoft is without doubt a leader in the computing world. During the Pi Day sale, you can get at least 31.4% off a wide selection of computers with this Microsoft offer. Here are some of the most popular computers you can check out and compare to see which is best for you:

Surface Pro 7

Modular design transforms from tablet to laptop with built-in Kickstand and keyboard

Ultra-slim and light starting at just 1.70 lbs

Compatible with the Surface Pen for natural handwriting and note taking

Powerful battery that lasts all day and features Instant On technology

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

Light and portable package allows you to bring your gaming with you on the go

GeForce RTX graphics and a powerful Intel Core 9th Gen deliver incredible performance

17.3-inch screen and ultrathin 6.0mm bezels provide high resolution and elegant design

Razer Chroma backlit keyboard allows for endless color combinations and options

Save up to $314 on Surface Laptop 3

Touchscreen tablets are convenient and easy to use but can often lack certain features of full-sized laptops. That’s why Microsoft created the line of Surface laptops which allow users to have the best of both worlds. The new Surface Laptop 3 is a stylish but functional computer that is perfect for the office and school alike. During the Pi Day sale at Microsoft, you can get $314 off on a Surface Laptop 3.

Don’t forget to check out exclusive Surface accessories like the Surface Pen, Surface headphones, and Surface Arc Mouse to complete your computing experience. These devices were specifically designed to complement your Surface laptop.

Xbox One bundle savings up to $200

For the serious console gamer in your life, you can browse a selection of Xbox One bundles that include everything you need to get started. These special bundles can come with games and controllers so you don’t have to worry about missing any accessories. Right now, you can save up to $200 on select Xbox One bundles at Microsoft.

What Xbox One bundles are available?

Here are some games that come with Xbox packages:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Forza Horizon 4 LEGO

Gears 5

NBA 2K20

You can also check out other gaming offers on headsets and accessories. Be sure to use a Microsoft coupon to save even more at checkout.

Get 31.4% off the MSI Optix Gaming Monitor

It’s no secret that a high-definition gaming monitor can totally upgrade your gaming experience. Microsoft offers a nice selection of computer monitors that are designed specifically for gamers who want the best performance possible. Right now, you can save 31.4% on the MSI Optix Gaming Monitor by applying this Microsoft offer. Here are some specs on this innovative monitor:

Less Blue Light and Anti-Flicker features to prevent eye strain

27-inch curved edge-to-edge viewing for full immersion

2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort video inputs

Pi Day sale equals major discounts

Celebrate Pi Day this year by taking advantage of these incredible savings from Microsoft. Use PCWorld coupons and promo codes to help you find the best discounts on all your Microsoft products including tablets, PCs, laptops, and Xbox consoles; all the tech you need to get the job done.