HP Days Sale - Laptops, Printer, Monitors and more discounted

HP is having an "HP Days" sale right now, but it only runs through 3/14 so you may want to browse the discounts while they're still active. Select products have been discounted up to 60% off, with some items discounted further with the purchase of a PC.  If you've been thinking about a new laptop, monitor, printer, or accessories head over to HP.com's (link: HP Days Sale) and see what discounts catch your eye.

