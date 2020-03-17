The Amazon Fire tablet your kid needs is back to an all-time low

If you've been frantically trying to figure out how you're going to entertain and educate your kids while schools are closed for the coronavirus, Amazon has the solution you're looking for: The Fire HD 8 with 16GB of onboard storage is just $50 todayRemove non-product link, down from the $80 MSRP and matching the all-time low.

The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution at 189ppi. For storage, there’s the aforementioned 16GB of onboard memory, as well as a microSD slot that can support up to another 400GB. Additionally, it has 1.5GB of RAM and a pair of 2MP cameras (one on the front and one on the back), and Amazon promises up to 10 hours of battery life. It also has hands-free Alexa support and comes in four vibrant colors.

The Fire HD 8 is a versatile tablet that can run all your favorite apps, offers easy access to Amazon products, including Kindlle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, an all-in-one subscription that combines books, games, educational apps, movies, and TV shows for kids for $2.99 a month. Speaking of kids, Amazon is also selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition for an alll-time low price of $60Remove non-product link, which includes Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a "kid-proof case," and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

[Today’s deal: 16GB Fire HD 8 for $50 on AmazonRemove non-product link]