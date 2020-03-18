Safeguard your gear with great surge protector and uninterruptible power supply deals, today only

With so many people sheltering at home but still working, local power grids are likely to see a lot more stress. With that in mind, your desktops, laptops, consoles, and TVs around the home could do with some protection from power surges and power loss. Fortunately, Amazon’s throwing a a one-day APC UPS and surge protector saleRemove non-product link. There are only two items in this sale, and the deal prices end just before midnight on Wednesday, Pacific time.

The APC Back-UPS ES 8 uninterruptible power supply is priced at $50 today instead of its usual $74. This UPS tends to jump around in price a lot, but it hasn’t been this low for a while.

The UPS is a 330W/550 VA device with eight standard outlets. Four of those outlets are for surge protection and battery backup, while the other four are for surge protection only. There’s also ethernet ports to plug in a router, and a USB port for printers. The UPS comes with a three-year warranty and a $75,000 connected equipment policy.

The APC Home Office SurgeArrest is $35 today, which is about $10 off. It has built-in Wi-Fi and three “smart” power outlets that work with Amazon Alexa. There are also two USB ports that respond to Alexa commands. You can also use the APC mobile app to control these plugs and USB ports.

Beyond the smart bits, you’ll find three more standard power outlets and another two USB ports on the power strip. This surge protector has a lifetime warranty and a $150,000 connected equipment policy.

