Take your pick of two excellent refurb Chromebooks at crazy low prices

While we're all PC people here at PCWorld, we're always on the lookout for a great deal on a solid Chromebook. And today we've got two: Woot is selling a refurbished 14-inch HP x360 Chromebook for $280, while over on Amazon you can grab a 12.2-inch Samsung Chromebook Plus with touchscreen for $230. Both deals represent significant savings over their new counterparts and the lowest prices you're likely to find.

The HP x360 features a dual-core, four-thread 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. It’s also rocking a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. It also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a multi-format card reader. For ports, it has USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard port, and two USB 3.1 Type-C.

Meanwhile, the Chromebook on Amazon is going fast. It has a dual-core 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, a 12.2-inch 1920-by-1200 touchscreen, and LTE connectivity that’s compatible with Verizon (for a monthly fee). Like the HP model, the screen can flip around 360 degrees to convert into a tablet.

Both laptops come with a 90-day warranty, and both work with the Google Play store. These laptops should also be compatible with whatever Linux distro you want to install.

