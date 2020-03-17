Improve your IT chops for $15 or less with this Humble Bundle

If you’ve always dreamed of posting witty banter about technology on Twitter like the fabulous SwiftOnSecurity, now is your chance. Humble’s Land A Tech Job 2.0 by “For Dummies” Bundle offers well over a dozen ebooks promising to teach you valuable IT skills—a good opportunity with hours of home isolation ahead for some of us.

This bundle is loaded with “For Dummies” books from publisher Wiley. For convenience, we’ll omit the “For Dummies” part of most titles, but these are all a part of that series. Like all Humble bundles, this one contains several payment tiers, with new books unlocking at each level.

At the $1 tier, there are mostly books about finding a job. You do get Coding with JavaScript, but then you have Job Search Letters, Job Searching with Social Media, Getting an IT Help Desk Job, Getting Your First Job, and Getting an Information Security Job.

The $8 tier offers a higher level of technical information, including tutorial books on Java, Linux, and Scrum. There’s also books about personal branding, successful time management, and job interviews—handy info even if you aren't a technical type.

Finally, things get much more serious at the $15 tier, with Beginning Programming with Python, GitHub, SQL, and DevOps for Dummies. There are also books on understanding LinkedIn, how to survive programming interviews, and C# 7.0 All-in-One that includes six books in one volume.

[Today’s deal: Land a Tech Job 2.0 by For Dummies Humble Bundle.]