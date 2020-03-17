Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 129: Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs in deep detail, Xbox Series X vs. gaming PCs

Two topics, two hours, plenty of YOUR questions

PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X specs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 129
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128 Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU...
The Full Nerd
GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X specs, NZXT H1, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 127 GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X...
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 5600 XT review, GeForce RTX 2060 price cuts, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 122 Radeon RX 5600 XT review, GeForce...
The Full Nerd
Big AMD news, Intel's discrete graphics, our favorite things from CES | The Full Nerd ep. 120 Big AMD news, Intel's discrete...
The Full Nerd
GTX 1080 Ti deals? FreeSync on Intel? Best 4790k upgrade? Q&As answered! | The Full Nerd ep. 112 GTX 1080 Ti deals? FreeSync on...
The Full Nerd
Black Friday: Where are the deals? Build the cheapest DIY PC using BF deals | The Full Nerd Ep. 75 Black Friday: Where are the deals?...
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad ChacosAlaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Willis Lai dive into the oh-so-exciting future of hardware, and today at least, it’s all powered by AMD.

AMD pulled back the curtain more fully on its Ryzen 4000 CPUs this week—the first laptop processors built using the cutting-edge 7nm process. And hot damn do they look good on paper. We explain how AMD optimized Zen 2 cores for laptops, why battery life shouldn’t be a problem for Ryzen 4000, and the monstrous new Ryzen 9 chips coming to challenge Intel’s most powerful notebook CPUs.

Then, we shift to AMD in consoles. Microsoft released the full specifications for its next-gen Xbox Series X, and the beastly console puts most gaming PCs to shame. Brad explains why, and why it’s good for PC gamers. After we filmed this episode, we also published an article digging into how the backbone of the Xbox Series X’s ultra-fast storage technology is coming to Windows. Be sure to check it out!

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 129 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes