This blazing fast 24-inch Lenovo monitor is just $133

You may not be leaving the house, but if you’re finding your home office setup needs a bit more polish, you can still take advantage of today’s doorbuster deal from Lenovo. The computer maker is selling a 24-inch high refresh rate 1080p monitor for $133Remove non-product link. That’s $67 off the sticker price and a great deal for a monitor like this.

The Lenovo D24f-10 packs a TN panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. That high refresh rate is a feature gamers look for since it makes for a much smoother gaming experience. Regular desktop users will also benefit from the high refresh rate with smoother movements even on the desktop or within apps.

Lenovo’s monitor has FreeSync, and it works all the way up to 144Hz via HDMI, according to AMD. FreeSync synchronizes the refresh rate of your graphics card and monitor for buttery smooth tear- and stutter-free gaming. There’s also a DisplayPort connection.

The D24f-10 sports a fairly thick bezel, making it less than ideal for multi-monitor gaming set-ups. For regular home offices with a two-screen set-up, however, it should be great. Check out our tutorial on how to set up two monitors for double the screen real estate if you need some tips.

