Power everything at once with Anker's 5-port wall charger for $20 off

If everyone’s at home with all their devices, your wall outlets could soon be a tangled mess of wires and chargers. A deal from AnkerDirect on Amazon will help reduce some of the clutter to a single point. The Anker USB-C 5-port desktop wall charger is just $31 after you clip the coupon under the price. That coupon brings the price $2 under the all-time low for this charger, which usually sells for $50.

This 60W wall charger features four standard USB ports suitable for delivering power to phones and tablets. Each port can support up to 2.4 amps, and they are all packing Anker’s PowerIQ that can adjust the voltage based on the device that’s connected to it.

The fifth port is USB-C port that can put out up to 30 watts and works well for power-hungry laptops that support USB charging, such as MacBooks and various ultra-thin Windows laptops. The port also has Power Delivery to speed up charging times.

The charger’s exterior is scratch-resistant and smudge proof, and the device has drop protection to withstand occasional bumps. Anker also added an adhesive strip in the box so you can stick it to the underside of a desk or kitchen island if you want it out of the way.

[Today’s deal: Anker 5-port desktop wall charger for $31 on Amazon.]