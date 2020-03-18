GOG is offering 27 free games to help you relax at home

GOG.com wants to help you keep your sanity while everyone’s sheltering in place, so the DRM-free platform’s handing out a whole lot of oldies-but-goodies for free—27 of them (Fun fact: GOG.com started out as Good Old Games). These should scratch your nostalgia itch, and the vast majority should run on the integrated graphics of even the most modest modern laptops.

“Even if the sun is shining and the flowers have already started to bloom where you live, health and safety are on everybody’s mind right now,” the new ‘Stay at home and play some games’ landing page says. “Closing the shades and playing video games can be one of the good ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home. We’re here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog and a massive Spring Sale running until March 30th.”

Good guy GOG!

Here’s the full list of freebies you’ll find on offer, including Gwent, the card game based on Witcher 3:

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Alder’s Blood Prologue

Beneath a Steel Sky

Bio Menace

Builders of Egypt: Prologue

Cayne

Doomdark’s revenge

Eschalon: Book I

Flight of the Amazon Queen

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

Legend of Keepers: Prologue

The Lords of Midnight

Lure of the Temptress

Overload – Playable Teaser

Postal: Classic and Uncut

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Reading over the selection gives me the urge to hop back into Ultima, Postal, and Shadow Warrior to relive the glory days of my youth. If you’re interested in test-driving newer games, Steam’s also throwing a Spring Game Festival that offers dozens upon dozens of demos for games that were originally supposed to be shown off at GDC 2020 before the event was canceled. Of course, the Epic Games Store is still giving away between one and three games week in and week out.

If you’re stuck at home, you’ve got all the games you need to enjoy yourself, at no cost whatsoever. Crack open a cold one and go get lost in some virtual worlds.