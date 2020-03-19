Razer will make a million masks to help fight coronavirus

As companies and countries around the world battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has announced on Twitter that his company will be helping in a big way.

Even though there has been “incredible demand” for Razer products, Tan said, the company has converted some of its factory lines to make masks instead of mice and keyboards. Tan says the company plans to manufacture and donate up to a million masks “to the health authorities of different countries globally” beginning with its home base of Singapore.

Razer designers and engineers have been working round-the-clock shifts to accommodate the manufacturing shift, Tan said, as the world struggles to keep up with the demand for surgical masks. On Wednesday, President Trump said he had ordered 500 million additional surgical face masks, but supply restraints could keep them at bay for months.

Tan didn’t offer any details on the style of masks Razer would be making, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that they will include RGB lighting weaved into the fibers.

All kidding aside, to receive the N95 designation, masks must adhere to the standard regulated by the FDA. It stipulates that masks must be designed “to protect both the surgical patient and the operating room personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate material.”