Ludicrous: This 1TB all-digital Xbox One S is $140 with 3 free games

If you missed the fantastic all-digital Xbox One S console deal last week, today is your day. A well-established Ebay third-party seller is selling the 1TB all-digital Xbox One S with three free games for $140Remove non-product link. That’s an amazing price considering the last sale price we saw was $160, and the holiday sale price was $150. Yes, that means the console is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday. This is one of those “see price on checkout” deals so you won’t see the price until you’re ready to buy.

The all-digital Xbox One S comes without an optical drive, meaning all games for the system come from the online Xbox Store. That’s not such a bad thing considering swapping discs in 2020 is a pain you don’t need.

In addition to the console, the bundle comes with one wireless controller and three stellar games built for endless hours of fun: Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. The games don’t come pre-loaded. Instead, you get free download codes for all them. Fortnite is free already, but you still get something of a deal as the bundle includes 2,000 V-Bucks. You can use those for customizing your character, grabbing some gear, or buying the Battle Pass. The bundle also has one month free of Xbox Live Gold.

The all-digital Xbox One S is an excellent value, and the price right now is ridiculous.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Xbox One S all-digital edition for $140 at Ebay.Remove non-product link]