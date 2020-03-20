Best Discounts for Gadgets Upgrade

Since many of us will be spending a lot more time at home, it may be a good time to look for any discounts on gadgets that can make our lives easier. If you need to work from home, you may want to consider buying a new computer or upgrading any component to enhance its overall performance. Some of you may want to earn extra income by becoming a freelance photographer, so you may need to purchase new equipment to provide top-quality pictures and videos. If you are planning to stay active with some home improvement, then it may be a good idea to protect your gadgets with a reliable accessory.

Check out the discounts our editors have found for this week at GoPro, Newegg, HP, and OtterBox. Our picks for this week’s best deals will fulfill your needs while you are staying at home.

$70 off HERO7 Black at GoPro

GoPro is one of the most reliable digital video cameras one can have. They are simple to use, waterproof, tough, and take high-quality images and videos. Although many people consider GoPro to only be good for travel, it offers so much more than that. You can actually get great indoor still photos with a GoPro camera. By choosing the right setting, you can customize the photo’s color, view, and lighting. If you are planning to earn additional income by becoming a freelance photographer or videographer, GoPro HERO7 can be the equipment you need to get your project started. The best part is that you can use it for your freelance projects or your outdoor adventure.

The offer starts on March 19, 2020, and you can save $70 on the GoPro HERO7 Black starting at $259.99. This offer will be valid until March 27, 2020.

$10 off Newegg exclusive coupon for Corsair power supply

When you are working from home, your computer needs to be running as smoothly as possible, especially when you are having a conference call with your boss, colleagues, and clients. By upgrading to a reliable power supply such as the Corsair CX series, you may be able to eliminate random resets or freezes while operating with your computer.

For a limited time only, you can use PCWorld’s exclusive coupon code to save $10 on the Corsair CX Series CX450 at Newegg today. You can get a 46% discount for this item once you apply the Newegg promo code and the $20 rebate card. This exclusive code will be valid between March 17, 2020 – March 23, 2020.

Extra 30% off HP workstations with coupon

If you think your computer cannot be fixed by upgrading its components, then you may need to consider buying a brand-new desktop or a laptop for your permanent or temporary home office. HP is offering a coupon that can save an additional 30% when you purchase the HP Z workstation series.

The HP Z workstation series are great for personal or professional use. They are perfect for users who are looking for a powerful machine that includes durability, high-performing processors and graphic cards, and top-notch security.

You can find the HP coupon code at PCWorld and it will be valid until April 2, 2020.

10% off any order with OtterBox promo code

Are you feeling antsy at home? Perhaps, you want to stay active and productive by cleaning your roof or windows. Although we do not recommend anyone to use their mobile phone while being on the roof or the ladder, you may drop your phone by accident from 20 feet above the ground. Whether you can fix it or replace it, it will still be costly unless you protect it with an OtterBox phone case.

This OtterBox coupon code will help you save 10% any order. Besides phone cases, you can also save on OtterBox’s popular items such as screen protectors, wireless chargers, power banks, coolers, and more. The code will be available until March 21, 2020.

Upgrade your gadgets with the latest deals at PCWorld



Your home should be the most comfortable place for you and your loved ones. When you start working from home, why not increase your productivity by upgrading your gadgets and equipment. PCWorld will continue to look for the latest discounts and coupon codes to help you save and improve your day-to-day life.