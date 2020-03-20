Deal

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition excels for education and play, and it's just $60 today

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is back to its all-time low of $60 right now.

Whew! We made it. The first week where a good chunk of North America, and other parts of the world, went on self-imposed isolation. If you need more activities to occupy the kids next week, might we suggest the Fire 7 Kid Edition? Right now, Amazon is selling this excellent kid-friendly tablet for just $60. That matches the all-time low, and it’s $40 off the tablet’s usual $100 price tag.

The Fire 7 Kids is a regular Fire 7 tablet inside a “kid-proof case” designed to take punishment, complete with a built-in stand. The Fire 7 Kids comes with 16GB of onboard storage, as well as a microSD slot that can take up to a further 512GB.

The tablet includes software to let you set screen time limits, educational goals, and filter content. It also comes with a one-year’s subscription to FreeTime Unlimited. FreeTime is a subscription service from Amazon that gives you access to more than 20,000 apps, games, ebooks, videos, and audiobooks. After your first year, FreeTime automatically renews at $3 or $5 per month depending on whether or not you’re a Prime member.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60.]

