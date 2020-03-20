Deal

Anker's $17 PowerPort Cube plugs all your devices into a tiny space

The Anker PowerPort Cube is incredibly small, but still packs in three plugs and three USB power ports.

Keeping all your cords plugged in can get a little tricky, especially if you’ve got a bunch of devices to power up at your in-home workstation. Today, though, you can add a whole bunch of outlets in a teeny-tiny space with the Anker PowerPort Cube, on sale for $16.99 on Amazon with an on-page coupon for 15 percent off.

This handy power strip’s cube-shaped design makes it easy to keep cords organized while simultaneously saving space compared to a traditional power strip. Three AC outlets and three USB ports, with some high-speed charging capabilities, provide plenty of additional plug-ins for all your devices. In addition, safety features inside and out—including a durable cord, fireproof exterior, and overload protection—will keep your devices and the power cube itself safe.

The Anker PowerPort Cube averages 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 2,300 user ratings. Delivery is taking longer than usual these days, but at our home, Amazon says it can get the Cube to us by Wednesday.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerPort Cube from Amazon for $16.99]

