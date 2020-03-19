The Nest Wifi mesh router with Google Assistant is under $200 today

If you're working from home, you need good Wi-Fi all over your house, not just in the room where your router is. That's where a mesh network comes in, and today we've got a great deal on a good one: Best Buy's eBay store is selling the Google Nest Wifi system for just $199Remove non-product link, good for $70 off its MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

This starter kit comes with the dual-band mesh router and one Nest Point (what Google calls its satellites), which will provide up to 3,800 square feet of coverage, more than enough for most homes. In addition to the strong coverage, the access point also doubles as a Google Assistant speaker, with a few router specific features such as checking the speed, as well as playing music and controlling smart devices. Setup and maintenance are also a breeze, with features like scheduling that shut down devices' access to Wi-Fi during specific times.

The main complaints in our 3.5-star review were with audio quality and Nest Point speeds, but at this price, this system is hard to beat if you're looking for all-over coverage, especially if you're a fan of Google Assistant.

