News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 130: DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 specs

Microsoft just married the Xbox Series X to the PC via DirectX 12 Ultimate, and Sony's PlayStation 5 specs get detailed

PCWorld |

The Full Nerd
New DX12 Ultimate, PS5 specs vs Xbox Series X/PC, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 130
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
New DX12 Ultimate, PS5 specs vs Xbox Series X/PC, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 130

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 spec reveal.

We kick things off with Microsoft's big news on DirectX 12 Ultimate, which promises to marry Xbox Series X to PC gaming. If you want to know whether you have a DirectX 12 Ultimate card or not, watch this episode, above.

Sony also revealed its PlayStation 5 specs this week. Gordon, Brad, and Adam talk the implications of Sony's newest console and how it compares with the PC's new spouse: the Xbox Series X.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

