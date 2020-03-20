The Full Nerd ep. 130: DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 specs

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 spec reveal.

We kick things off with Microsoft's big news on DirectX 12 Ultimate, which promises to marry Xbox Series X to PC gaming. If you want to know whether you have a DirectX 12 Ultimate card or not, watch this episode, above.

Sony also revealed its PlayStation 5 specs this week. Gordon, Brad, and Adam talk the implications of Sony's newest console and how it compares with the PC's new spouse: the Xbox Series X.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 130 on YouTube or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

