Prepare to earn valuable Microsoft cloud certificates for just $29

The marketplace for cloud technology is evolving. While products from Amazon and Google remain popular, it’s Microsoft Azure that is fast becoming the go-to option for business. In fact, Microsoft claims that over 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies are currently using its platform, which is a remarkable increase from the 57 percent share that they boasted only a few years ago.

So, what does this monumental rate of growth tell us? Essentially, that cloud developers had better know Azure if they want to ply their trade over the long haul. But, good news, retraining doesn’t have to be complicated, nor expensive. All you need is the Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Prep Courses and Mock Exams Bundle, which is discounted by over 90 percent to $29.

This package is ideal for anyone who currently works as a professional developer. It includes ten courses, valued at more than $680, that explain the design, development, and administrative process of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. If that weren’t enough, it also comes with mock exams that assist students as they prepare to earn valuable certifications. No, those credentials are not included with purchase, but they can easily be earned via other sources after the fact.

What sets this bundle apart from others is its flexibility. Because the content is accessible via the web, students are free to go at their own pace and learn on their own time. So, even those with the busiest of work schedules can still find time to fit this training in. And, since the content is available for life, there is no rush to complete anything either. It may be the most relaxed and stress-free way to prepare for a long and lucrative career.

According to Payscale.com, salaries for Microsoft Azure professionals start at around $71k per year and go up from there. That makes purchasing The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Prep Courses and Mock Exams Bundle a low risk/high reward venture, especially when you consider that it requires such a comparatively tiny cash investment up front.

The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Prep Courses & Mock Exams Bundle - $29



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.