Train up on in-demand cybersecurity skills at home

Let’s be honest with ourselves: Cybercrime is always going to be a problem. No matter what we collectively do to try to stop it, there’ll always be those who break into accounts, steal identities, and destroy businesses. The only hope we have is to try to keep pace, which is why people who know how to combat these digital bad guys are always going to be in demand.

None of this, of course, comes as a surprise. In fact, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, opportunities in this particular area are expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years. And the pay is decent too, with some cyber professionals earning above six figures annually. So, for those looking to change careers and get into something that offers longevity, cybersecurity might be an ideal industry to get into.

Which brings us to The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle. It’s a completely web-based training resource that aims to turn virtually anyone, regardless of prior experience, into a skilled cybersecurity professional. Through ten courses, students will get exposed to all they need to know about hackers and cybercrime so they’ll be well positioned to slow the spread of it and maybe even prevent attacks from occurring in the first place.

What sets this particular program apart from others is the fact that you can actually earn real-world certifications from industry respected organizations like CompTIA. No, you won’t earn those credentials automatically with enrollment, but you will be able to use what you’ve learned to pass the necessary exams. Among some of the credentials you'll prepare for include CompTIA's PenTest+, Security+, and CISSP certifications, all major stepping stones that can drive your cybersecurity career forward.

Since the courses are all online, this program also offers a way for students to learn from home on their own terms, which is especially handy as most of us are spending more time indoors lately. And, at just $39.99, The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle is significantly cheaper than college too, so it won’t come even close to becoming a burden on the pocket book.

