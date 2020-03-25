This loaded $15 Humble Bundle teaches kids how to code

Teaching kids to code is an excellent way to pass the time for those stuck at home. Right now, Humble has an excellent pay-what-you-want ebook bundle to help keep the kids busy with Scratch, HTML, JavaScript, Robotics, Python, and more. The Humble Book Bundle: Coding Starter Kit by No Starch Press. The bundle has another 12 days to go at this writing.

Like all Humble Bundles, you pay what you want for this book bundle, with additional offerings unlocked at various payment levels. The most expensive is just $15 and comes with every book from every tier. A portion of every sale goes to charity.

At the $1 tier, the bundle is all about Scratch—and indeed, one of the default charities for this particular bundle is the Scratch Foundation. Chipping in a buck gets you the Official Scratch Jr. Book, 25 Scratch 3 Games for Kids, Build your Own Website, Make Your Own Scratch Games, and Super Scratch Gaming Adventure. For downtime, the $1 tier also has Lauren Ipsum: A Story About Computer Science and Other Improbable Things.

Upgrade to the $8 tier and the bundle adds A Beginner’s Guide to Circuits, Learn Robotics with Raspberry Pi, Micro:bit for Mad Scientists: 30 Clever Coding and Electronics Projects for Kids, JavaScript for Kids, and Electronics for Kids. Not a bad bundle, though you’ll need to adapt the Micro:bit title to whatever mini PC you have, unless you happen to own the BBC-sponsored bit of kit or want to order one from Adafruit, Newegg, and others.

Finally, we’ve got the top tier at $15, which will have kids learning to code with Minecraft, and four different titles all about Python including how to do math with Python and how to make computer games.

Not a bad bundle at all to keep the tykes busy. If you’re looking to brush up on your own skills while you’re stuck at home, check out the “Land A Tech Job 2.0” bundle. It’s loaded with “For Dummies” books about a wide variety of tech topics and general life skills for job seekers.

[Today’s deal: Humble Book Bundle: Coding Starter Kit By No Starch Press.]