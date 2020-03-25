10 work-from-home essentials you can grab on sale

Working from home is our new ‘normal’ for the next little while. And, while we're doing our best to adapt, the reality is that many of us weren't prepared to leave our office setups and work exclusively from our laptops at home. That's why we’ve compiled a list of ten items — each offered with savings of up to 93 percent off retail — that’ll help make the transition to working from home as productive—and painless—as possible. Read on for details:



The DUEX Pro transforms any laptop computer into a dual monitor workhorse. Simply attach it to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required. And, if you enter code SAVEDUEXPRO, you’ll save over $69 off the MSRP so it’s easily affordable too.

MSRP: $249.00

Sale Price: $179.35 with code SAVEDUEXPRO

Savings: 28 percent

Got areas in your home that your Wi-Fi just won’t reach? Extend the useful range of your signal — without having to alter your router one iota — with this economically priced bundle. It includes two devices that’ll let you extend your current Wi-Fi signal to every corner of your home and even around your yard, so you won’t have to work directly next to your router.

Regular Price: $139.97

Sale Price: $129.99

Savings: 7 percent

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll effectively block household noise? Z2’s feature neodymium-backed 40mm speakers for superior audio and T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology to eliminate distracting noises like barking dogs or chatty roommates.

Regular Price: $259.00

Sale Price: $78.99

Savings: 69 percent

Studies show that standing desks promote a healthier lifestyle in numerous ways. If you get a sore back from sitting all day long, want to lose weight, or lower your blood pressure, then give the Surfer electric standing desk a try. It’s as functional as it is stylish, features a sturdy design, and uses an electric motor for easy adjusting.

Regular Price: $995.00

Sale Price: $800.00

Savings: 19 percent

It’s not easy staying on top of tasks when you’re working from home. If you’re finding it difficult to get used to the new routine, try adding Pagico 9 to your toolbox. Pagico is a popular task management app that lets you visualize your project's status, centralize tasks and more. It’ll make you more productive and help you get stuff done more efficiently, so you’ll have more time for the things that matter most.

Regular Price: $50.00

Sale Price: $25.00

Savings: 50 percent

Power and sophistication are hallmarks of the Surface Book. That makes it an ideal machine for working from home, especially for professionals. This pre-owned, factory recertified model features a lightning-fast Core i7 processor, 512GB worth of file storage, and a generous 16GB of RAM so you can run the most intensive apps with ease. But pick this one up fast because, at this price, it won’t be available for long.

Regular Price (new): $2799.99

Factory Recertified Price: $879.00

Savings: 68 percent

This personal air purifier is a game changer. In fact, it’s gotten some pretty great press from the likes of Time Magazine and The Verge. You just set it up at your workstation and the Wynd effectively filters out things like dust, allergens, smoke, and more floating around you. The end result is that you’ll breathe easier knowing there's less bad stuff in the air around you.

Regular Price: $129.00

Sale Price: $108.99

Savings: 15 percent

Writing is hard. But it becomes far easier when you have WhiteSmoke at your disposal. This app, compatible with all modern browsers, takes poorly crafted, error-filled disasters and helps transform them into masterpieces. Just purchase, install, and start crafting essays, reports, blogs, and more in a way that perfectly conveys your message.

Regular Price: $600.00

Sale Price: $39.99

Savings: 93 percent

Trying to work from home using an antiquated computer? Then maybe it’s time to upgrade. This refurbished Chromebook from Dell is everything you need to stay productive but comes at a price that’s ultra affordable. It features a long battery life, 16 GB of storage, and offers a gorgeous HD display ― so it’s perfect for those times when you just want to binge Netflix.

Regular Price: $180.00

Sale Price: $84.99

Savings: 52 percent

As a computer ages, it collects clutter and useless files that drag down its performance. And, if you’re suddenly asking your home computer to function the same as the one at the office, you may find that it’s not up to the task. CleanMyPC quickly removes old and useless files on your computer, thus improving your PC’s performance and allowing you to get work done faster.

Regular Price: $89.95

Sale Price: $67.99

Savings: 24 percent

