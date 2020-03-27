Staying inside? Now's a great time to master Python

With most of us being forced to stay inside for the immediate future, you might be wondering how to best spend your downtime. While you could certainly pass the time binging on Netflix, you can also opt to make the most of your time inside and add a new, in-demand skill to your repertoire, like Python, instead.

The average Python developer earns more than $115k per year—and that’s just a base salary. With the Python language powering everything from games to AI innovations, it's one of the most valuable languages to master, and thanks to the rise of online learning, you can come to grips with it without leaving your home.

The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle offers all the training you’d require to become a pro coder but lets you learn on your own terms. That means you’ll save time, be able to choose your own schedule, and even save money. That makes it perfect for everyone, and particularly so for people who already have a full time job and can’t commit to full time classes.

So, why should you learn Python? Well, beyond earning potential, Python is probably the easiest programming language to get familiar with. And that’s especially the case for first-timers. That’s because its syntax is far less technical when compared with other languages, so people just pick up on it more quickly. And, you can use it in web development, game design, AI, plus more, so there’s no shortage of applications.

The bundle up for grabs here includes three courses that, if purchased separately on their own, would cost $200 apiece. The first course provides a very basic, beginner-friendly introduction to the language. The next one will show you how to use Python in data analysis applications. And, finally, the third course offers a look at the language from an advanced perspective, so students will be prepared to either enter the workforce in an entry level capacity or further their education.

Most people, at one point or another, want to change the direction of their career. But putting your life on hold to go back to school is a frightening endeavor. That’s why online training programs, like The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle, have become so popular. So don’t put it off any longer. Pickup this package for a limited time at just $29.99, get the job you want, and save hundreds.

